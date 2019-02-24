|
Heister Randall
Cold Spring - Randy Heister, 67, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away suddenly on February 20, 2019 in his home. Randy worked in sales for the beer & wine and home improvement industries. He spent years volunteering his time in many ways: coaching his daughters' sports teams, cooking at fish frys, calling bingo, cooking for Family Promise, NKY, working at Henry Hosea House and was a perennial grill master at NewCath's Fireworks Festival. He always drew a crowd in every setting due to all the fun and laughter that surrounded him. He was an avid golfer and sportsman. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School ('69) and Eastern Kentucky University ('74) where he earned a BA in Marketing and Business. He was a member of St Joseph Church (Cold Spring), Campbell County JayCees, and the Republican National Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents (Richard and Mary Heister) and brother (Joseph). He was survived by his wife of 44 years, Barb Heister, and daughters Whitney (Doug) Dolph and Ashley Heister, grandchildren (Olivia Heister and Brady Dolph), brothers Robert (Christine) Heister and Richard Heister, and sister Robyn (Richard) Guidi, along with 11 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 26, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas. A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, February 27, at 10:00 am at St Joseph Church in Cold Spring. Following mass a Celebration of Life Reception in Kelley Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Randy's name to Newport Central Catholic High School (13 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071) or First Presbyterian Church of Fort Thomas (220 S Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075). Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019