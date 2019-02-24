Services
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-5500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
427 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St Joseph Church
Cold Spring, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Kelley Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Heister Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heister Randall

Obituary Condolences

Heister Randall Obituary
Heister Randall

Cold Spring - Randy Heister, 67, of Cold Spring, KY, passed away suddenly on February 20, 2019 in his home. Randy worked in sales for the beer & wine and home improvement industries. He spent years volunteering his time in many ways: coaching his daughters' sports teams, cooking at fish frys, calling bingo, cooking for Family Promise, NKY, working at Henry Hosea House and was a perennial grill master at NewCath's Fireworks Festival. He always drew a crowd in every setting due to all the fun and laughter that surrounded him. He was an avid golfer and sportsman. He was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School ('69) and Eastern Kentucky University ('74) where he earned a BA in Marketing and Business. He was a member of St Joseph Church (Cold Spring), Campbell County JayCees, and the Republican National Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents (Richard and Mary Heister) and brother (Joseph). He was survived by his wife of 44 years, Barb Heister, and daughters Whitney (Doug) Dolph and Ashley Heister, grandchildren (Olivia Heister and Brady Dolph), brothers Robert (Christine) Heister and Richard Heister, and sister Robyn (Richard) Guidi, along with 11 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 26, from 4:00-8:00 pm at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home in Fort Thomas. A memorial mass will be held Wednesday, February 27, at 10:00 am at St Joseph Church in Cold Spring. Following mass a Celebration of Life Reception in Kelley Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Randy's name to Newport Central Catholic High School (13 Carothers Rd, Newport, KY 41071) or First Presbyterian Church of Fort Thomas (220 S Fort Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, KY 41075). Special condolences and memories can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now