Green Twp. - Helen A. Dangel (nee Schnee), beloved wife of the late Robert J. Dangel. Devoted mother of MaryClaire (Tim) Dangel-Palmer, Robert A. (Judy) Dangel, the late Christopher Alan Dangel, Paula Dangel (Paul Weber) and Steven A. Dangel. Loving grandmother of the late Thomas (late Stephanie) Bobinger, Nathan (Laura) Palmer, Jonathan (Lindsey) Bobinger, Lauren (David) Thomas, Kelsey Dangel, Brandon Palmer, Zachary Dangel and Mackenzie (Ryan) Miotke. Great grandmother of Tessa, Abigail, Morgan, Jackson, Hailey, Nolan, Peyton, Benjamin, Camden and Mila. Dear sister of the late Amelia Nelson, the late Clara Scheadler and Rita Marie Masminster. Helen passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the age of 90. Visitation at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (May 26) from 11am - 12pm, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann Church at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati or Alzheimer's Association. Please note, for the visitation and mass, social distancing will be practiced and the family would like those attending to please wear a mask. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
MAY
26
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Ann Church
Funeral services provided by
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
