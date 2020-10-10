Helen A. Edgington
Milford - Helen A. Edgington, age 86, of Milford, Ohio, went to be with her Lord Thursday evening, October 8, 2020 at the Bethesda North Hospital.
She was born August 12, 1934 in Hamilton County, OH, daughter of the late Orville Kenton Corbin and Freda V. Parker Corbin.
Helen was a member of the Milford Christian Church where she was very active in the Pre-School Department. Helen was also the head cook at the Milford High School for many years.
Surviving are daughter, Carolyn (Alan) Shely, son, Jeff (Elaine) Edgington, 5 grandchildren, Rachel Edgington, Nathan Edgington, Jenna (Brian) Bland, Jessica (Dave) Kirk, and Jared Shely; 3 great-grandchildren, Raegan, Avett, Talon; many special friends and neighbors.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Wayne Edgington; nine siblings, Orville, George, Leroy, Robert, Eleanor, Ernestine, Dellie Fern, Patricia, and Betty Lou.
Services at Milford Christian Church,844 St. Rt. 131, Milford, Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery.
Visitation Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 10:00-12:00 at the church. Due to a family member with a compromised immune system masks will be required and social distancing will be need to be observed.
Contributions to the Milford Christian Church, Pre-School Department 844 St. Rt. 131 Milford, OH 45150. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com
.