Helen Adele Putnam
Burlington - Helen Adele Putnam, 89, of Burlington, KY, passed away at her home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Born on December 29, 1929 in Wiley, CO, Helen was the daughter of the late William Prevost and Adele Musgrave. She was a long-time member of Burlington Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, watching old movies, big band music, animals, gardening and sharing memories of her childhood. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her brother: Bob Prevost and sister: Alice Prevost. She is survived by her son: Phil (Shirley) Lewis; daughter: Caroline (Paul) Schultz and Stacey (Chris) Walden; sister: Beverly Smeltzer; grandchildren: Shannon, Isaac, Jessica and Ryan and 8 great-grandchildren. Services will be held privately and the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019