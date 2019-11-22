|
Helen Ann Trout
Cold Spring - Helen Ann (nee Lapp) Castle Trout, 83 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on November 22, 2019. Helen was born July 4, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to Richard Lapp and Frances (Martin) Lapp. Helen was in the First graduating class at Central High School, Cincinnati. She grew up in Anderson Ferry. Helen was a retired secretary, and a member of the First Christian Church of Ft.Thomas. She loved traveling, shopping, sports and watching UK. Her love was her daughter, Karen, her grandchildren and family. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Ralph Edward Castle, step-daughter Brenda Castle, sister, Donna Lacey, brother, Richard Lapp Jr. Helen is survived by her husband, Noel H Trout, daughter, Karen (Ted) Roach, step-daughter, Lisa (Greg) Hilf, step-sons, Scott (Amanda) Castle, Jim (Laurie) Trout, and Dan (Donna) Trout, sisters, Janet Townsend, Linda (Clyde) Stotridge, 11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas with the service to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Ft. Thomas, 1031 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or to Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, Texas 76571. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019