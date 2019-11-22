Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Trout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Ann Trout


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Helen Ann Trout Obituary
Helen Ann Trout

Cold Spring - Helen Ann (nee Lapp) Castle Trout, 83 of Cold Spring, Kentucky passed away on November 22, 2019. Helen was born July 4, 1936 in Cincinnati, OH to Richard Lapp and Frances (Martin) Lapp. Helen was in the First graduating class at Central High School, Cincinnati. She grew up in Anderson Ferry. Helen was a retired secretary, and a member of the First Christian Church of Ft.Thomas. She loved traveling, shopping, sports and watching UK. Her love was her daughter, Karen, her grandchildren and family. She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Ralph Edward Castle, step-daughter Brenda Castle, sister, Donna Lacey, brother, Richard Lapp Jr. Helen is survived by her husband, Noel H Trout, daughter, Karen (Ted) Roach, step-daughter, Lisa (Greg) Hilf, step-sons, Scott (Amanda) Castle, Jim (Laurie) Trout, and Dan (Donna) Trout, sisters, Janet Townsend, Linda (Clyde) Stotridge, 11 Grandchildren, 19 Great Grandchildren. Also several nieces and nephews. Visitation 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas with the service to follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Ft. Thomas, 1031 Alexandria Pike, Fort Thomas, KY 41075 or to Huntington's Disease Foundation, P.O. Box 912, Salado, Texas 76571. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -