Helen B. Tebbe
Fairfield, Ohio - Helen Waldron Tebbe. Beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Tebbe for 58 years. Dear mother of Michael (Sharon) Tebbe, Jay (Marilyn) Tebbe and Jeffry Tebbe. Loving grandmother of Brandon, Katelyn and Hannah Rose Tebbe. Devoted sister of Patricia Sterling. Passed away Sunday, December 29. 2019. Age 82 years. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield (45014) on Saturday January 4 from 9:45 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Church. Neidhard Young Funeral Home serving the family. Condolences may be sent to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
