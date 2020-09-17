Helen Blanken
Lakewood Ranch, FL - Helen Louise Blanken, 89 of Lakewood Ranch, FL; formerly of Cincinnati, OH, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Helen was retired from Xavier University where she worked for 20 years as a Financial Aid Officer; she was a member of St. Mary's Church-Hyde Park. Helen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; who enjoyed spending time with her family. Helen is preceded in death by parents, Louis and Antionette Hermesch; sister-in-law; Evelyn Pierson; brother-in-laws, Elmer Blanken, Melvin Blanken, Leo Blanken, Alvin Blanken. She is survived by her loving husband, Jerome Blanken; children, Leo (Charin) Blanken, Marni (Mike) Blanken, Laura (Adam) Merer, Amy (Josef) Bucherl, Chris (Joan) Blanken, Linda Blanken, Karen Blanken; sister Joan Karbowski; as well as many other relatives and friends. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9am until the time of service at 11am at Spring Grove Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery; For those who are unable to attend the service will be livestreamed at www.springgrove.org