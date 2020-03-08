Services
Cincinnati - (nee Mueller) beloved wife of the late Ed Bosken. Loving mother of Marybeth (Dave) Schmitz, dear grandmother of Lori (Andy) Finch, Jordan Schmitz and Caroline Schmitz. Great grandmother of Ava, Drew and Beau Finch. Passed away on Saturday March 7, 2020 at age 97. Services will be privately held by the family. If desired memorial contributions may be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
