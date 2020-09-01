1/
Helen C. Cassidy
Deer Park - Helen C. (nee Pulskamp), passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 at the age of 96. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph Cassidy. She was the loving mother of Sue Cassidy, Ginny (Denny) Meador, Kathy (Ed) Huber, Patsy (Kerry) Ulland, Barb Cassidy, Jane (David) Noll and Teri (Marty) Lacey, and devoted grandmother of Denny (the late Kellie) Meador, Becki (Doug) Zang, Anna Meador, Meghan (A.J.) Beach, Emily (Rich) Strausbaugh, Sarah (Billy) Mulvihill, Jeremy (Jennie) Huber, Kevin (Mindi) Huber, Amy (Randy) Evans, Chris (Denise Lyon) Ulland, Liz (Rob) Andres, Bridget (Shaun) Frost, Brian (Megan) Noll, Michelle Lacey, Brendan (Liz Rex) Lacey, Dan Lacey, Mary Lu Lacey, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Helen was preceded in death by her siblings Joseph, Virginia, Robert and Raymond Pulskamp. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Helen lived a life of service to others. She was an active member and officer of St. John Deer Park PTA and Silverton Playfield Mothers' Club. She served 20 years on Silverton City Council, including several years as vice mayor. She loved watching her children's and grandchildren's athletic and school activities. The family would like to express great appreciation for the compassionate care provided to Helen by the staff at Brookwood Retirement Community. We ask you to join us in celebrating her by wearing bright colors at her visitation and mass. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12th from 9-10AM at Thomas-Justin Memorial, 7500 Montgomery Rd. (45236). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM at St. John the Evangelist Church, 7121 Plainfield Rd. (45236). In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to St. John the Evangelist Church, the Deer Park-Silverton Joint Fire District or the charity of one's choice. Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Justin Memorial Funeral Home
7500 Montgomery Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45236
(513) 791-5353
