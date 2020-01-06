|
|
Helen Carroll Brigham
Helen Carroll (Francis) Brigham, 88 passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at -Anderson. She was born on April 18, 1931 to the late Estelle and Flonnie Wallace, Sr. Helen was retired from the Freestore Food Bank where she worked for 17 years. She is preceded in death by her parents, Estelle and Flonnie Wallace; brothers, Estelle B. Wallace, Jr., Louis Wallace, William Wallace, and Ronald Wallace. Helen is survived by her husband, Walter Brigham; daughters, Barbara (Tom) Martin, Carolyn Francis, Jane (Robert) Eberle; grandchildren, Todd Brauns, Jason Andrews, and Sarah Andrews; siblings, Margie Stuard, Ada Pruchnicki, Jim Wallace, and Shirley Showell. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Washington United Methodist Church; 6365 Corbly Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45230. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Helen's name are to be made to Mt. Washington United Methodist Church. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home-Cincinnati is assisting the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020