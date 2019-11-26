Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Duncanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Duncanson

Add a Memory
Helen Duncanson Obituary
Helen Duncanson

Cincinnati - Helen L. (nee Penny) Duncanson, 101, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away quietly on Friday, November 22, 2019. Survived by her daughters Karen (Mark) Rizzo and Nancy (Ben) Dominitz; grandchildren Ryan (Hanna) Rizzo, Alexander (Katya) and Andrew Dominitz; great grandchildren Beth Ison and Cameron James Rizzo. Preceded in death by her husband Russell G. Duncanson and her granddaughter Kelli Ison. Friends will be received Monday, December 2 from 11 AM - 1 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Interment Maineville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maineville United Methodist Church or to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -