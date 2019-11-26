|
|
Helen Duncanson
Cincinnati - Helen L. (nee Penny) Duncanson, 101, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away quietly on Friday, November 22, 2019. Survived by her daughters Karen (Mark) Rizzo and Nancy (Ben) Dominitz; grandchildren Ryan (Hanna) Rizzo, Alexander (Katya) and Andrew Dominitz; great grandchildren Beth Ison and Cameron James Rizzo. Preceded in death by her husband Russell G. Duncanson and her granddaughter Kelli Ison. Friends will be received Monday, December 2 from 11 AM - 1 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 1 PM. Interment Maineville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maineville United Methodist Church or to . www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019