HELEN ELIZABETH BRUGGEMAN
Wilder - Helen Elizabeth Bruggeman (nee: Ryan), 92, of Wilder, KY, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home with her loving daughters by her side under the excellent care of St. Elizabeth Hospice. Born in Covington, KY on July 16, 1926, she was the daughter of the late George and Anna Ryan. She was a dedicated homemaker who was proud of her Irish heritage, enjoyed a good game of Euchre and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Helen looked forward to the first Wednesday of each month as all the ladies in her family had a tradition of getting together and going out for dinner, they have kept this tradition alive for over 40 years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years: Huber Bruggeman; brother: LTJG. George C. Ryan and sister: Patricia Schmidt. Helen is survived by her daughters: Sandy (Mel Carroll) Hamilton and Linda Bruggeman; grandchildren: Natalie (Charles) Hearld and Ryan (Jessica Corbin) Hamilton and great-granddaughters: Olivia Carroll, Jolie Carroll, Ariel Hamilton, Aubrey Hamilton and Haleigh Whittekind. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. John the Baptist Church, 1309 Johns Hill Road, Wilder, KY 41076. Following Mass A Celebration of Helen's Life will take place at the Pienza at Tuscany Club House, 2339 Rolling Hills Drive, Covington, KY 41017. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 9, 2019