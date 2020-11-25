Helen Gillham
Miami Heights - Helen Mae Gillham (nee Ruehlman), 89, Nov. 24, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Ralph Gillham, devoted mother of Nancy Gorkin (Larry), Stuart Gillham (Teresa), Julie Flake, Drew Gillham (Stacey) & Diane Nemcek (Paul), beloved daughter of the late Helen (nee Dewar) & Peter Ruehlman. Also survived by 16 grandch. & 6 gr. grandch. Preceded in death by 4 siblings. Helen earned a Masters in Education but was primarily a homemaker & community activist. She was a member of the Oak Hills United Methodist Church, the Three Rivers Womans Club; the Miami Hts., Three Rivers & Taylor High Schools PTAs, was a founding member of the Three Rivers Swim Club & former president of the Three Rivers Board of Education. Visitation Mon., Nov. 30, 12 noon until 2 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves, OH 45002. Graveside service following at 2:30 PM at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Soc. www.cancer.org www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com