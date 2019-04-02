Services
Floral Hills Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5336 Old Taylor Mill Rd
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 356-2151
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Helen Godsey Obituary
Helen Godsey

Burlington - Helen Godsey, 85, of Burlington, Kentucky passed away on March 31, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice, Edgewood. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 11 am until time of service at 1 pm. Burial will take place on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 2 pm in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, please visit www.floralhillsmemorialgardens.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019
