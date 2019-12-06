|
Helen Jean Rassche Hanrahan
Edgewood - Helen Jean Rassche Hanrahan, 84, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Helen was born to the late Anthony and Margaret Rassche on December, 28, 1934 in Latonia, KY and graduated from Holy Cross High School where she met the love of her life, Bill Hanrahan. Helen and Bill had 66 wonderful years together, raising 5 great kids and cherishing a large circle of close, dear friends. Helen will first and always be remembered for her loving, kind heart, and her love of cooking and flowers. Helen was happiest when spending time with family and friends. Helen is survived by her loving husband: William J. Hanrahan; sons: Kevin (Heidi) Hanrahan, Kenny (Kiki) Hanrahan; daughters: Karen (Tom) Molloy, Kimmer (Rich) Kessler and Trish (Jim) Armour; beloved grandchildren: Kila Hanrahan, Keegan Hanrahan, Kelly Armour, Kira Tenhagen and Ashlyn Tenhagen; great-granddaughter: Haisley Tenhagen and her loving sister: Margaret Rassche. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Helen's life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Road, Edgewood, KY 41017, at 11:00 AM with visitation beginnaing at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019