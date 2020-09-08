Helen Jo Huesman
Green Twp. - Helen Jo Huesman, beloved wife of 35 years to Herbert W. Huesman and the late Tom Murphy. Devoted mother of Mike Murphy, Patty (Larry) Seckley, Kathy (Eric) Buhrer, Tom Murphy, Eileen (Dan) Cox, Maureen (Bob) Prows and Peggy Fahey. Loving grandmother of Ken, Lauren, Jessica, Eliza, Jim, Max, Zak, Josh and Kylee. Great grandmother of Grace, Emily, Ben, Liam, Levi and Aurelia. Dear sister of Evelyn (late Frank) Worpenberg and Ed (Shirley) Meldrum and preceded in death by brothers and sisters Joe (Shirley), Lou (Betty), Jack (Betty), Mary Rose, Kathy (Al), Bill (Sandy) and Judy. Helen Jo passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the age of 89. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St.Teresa of Avila Church, 1175 Overlook Ave. on Friday (Sept. 11) at 10:30am In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice
. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com