|
|
Helen Judith Fath Hutchison
Cincinnati - Helen Judith Fath Hutchison (Mimi to her grandchildren) of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully in her sleep early Friday, April 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Raymond Fath and Helen (Busching) Fath, both of Cincinnati, OH. She was 78 years young. A lifelong lover of books, Mimi shared that love with her many book clubs, volunteering with the Anderson Township Library Committee, as a librarian, children's librarian, and giving countless books as thoughtful gifts to many loved ones throughout her family, friends and community. After raising a family, Mimi pursued her own education culminating in a master's degree from the University of Kentucky which resulted in her second passion, teaching history and art history at the University of Cincinnati. It would be wrong to say that Mimi lost her battle with cancer because she never stopped fighting! Her tenacity and love of life gave her nineteen more years, time to cherish all five of her granddaughters. Mimi was strong of heart, will, and mind with an indomitable spirit and joy of life that is an inspiration to us all. Mimi is survived by her two sons Christopher (Kimberly) with their two daughters, Katherine and Sarah, and Douglas (Michelle) and their daughters, Kyra, Amanda and Trinity. She will be buried in a private ceremony at Spring Grove Cemetery with a planned celebration of life later in the year. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020