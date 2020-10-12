1/1
Helen K. Lambrinides

Helen K. Lambrinides

Clearwater, FL - Lambrinides, Helen K., 87, of Clearwater, FL peacefully passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Christie N. Lambrinides, (co-founder of Skyline Chili), parents Theodore and Kaliroy Kontonickas and brother Leo Kontonickas. She is survived by her daughter Karen Beish, sons Alexander (Christine) and Theodore (Kim), sister Peggy Kontonickas, brother Gus (Diane) Kontonickas, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A private ceremony was held in Clearwater. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church(Cincinnati)




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
