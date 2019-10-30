|
Helen Kathryn "Kathy" Dawn
Cold Spring - Kathy Dawn, 77, passed away on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at home with her loved ones by her side. At her request, a private gathering will be held.
Mrs. Dawn was born on May 15th, 1942. She retired from Northern Kentucky University in 2004. She became a Kentucky Colonel in November 2004. Her interests were collecting and making dolls, sewing, cooking amazing meals, and spending time with her family. Kathy is survived by her beloved husband of 55 years, James Wilbur Dawn her daughter Jerry Lynn Daniels (grandchildren Christopher Harden, Patricia and Kristen Kendall), daughter Jackie Dawn (grandchild Jessica Sansom), son Victor Dawn (wife Kathy Dawn grandchildren Amanda Turner, Mitchell Dawn and Jenna Dawn), son James Dawn (wife Tina Dawn and grandchildren Jacob Dawn, Joseph Dawn, and Justin Dawn) daughter Patricia Dawn (grandchildren Katie Golfman and Becka Golfman), son John Dawn (wife Autumn Dawn and grandchildren Hannah Dawn and Lucas Dawn) and several great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Raymond and Gertrude Myers her brother Jerry Myers, and sister Patricia Scaggs. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019