Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Helen Kemper
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Homes
5527 CHEVIOT RD
Cincinnati, OH 45247
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. James Church (White Oak)
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Kemper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Kemper


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Helen Kemper Obituary
Helen Kemper

Cincinnati - Helen J. (nee Lauber) loving wife of the late Ervin Kemper. Beloved mother of Joe (Terrie) Kemper, John Kemper and Barb (Dale) Matthey. Dear grandmother of Maria, Angela, Grace, Gloria, Rose, Ron and Savannah. Great-grandmother of Patrick, Elaina, Gabriel, Blaise, Lawrence, Raphael, Sebastian, Carter, Claire, Mason, and Thomas. Sister of Lou (Carole) Lauber and the late Loraine Biava. Sister-in-law of Jim Kemper. Died May 26th, 2019. Age 93. Visitation Thursday, May 30th from 9:00 - 10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (near North Bend Rd.) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. James Church (White Oak). Memorial contributions may be made to Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown Employee Fund. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now