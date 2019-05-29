|
Helen Kemper
Cincinnati - Helen J. (nee Lauber) loving wife of the late Ervin Kemper. Beloved mother of Joe (Terrie) Kemper, John Kemper and Barb (Dale) Matthey. Dear grandmother of Maria, Angela, Grace, Gloria, Rose, Ron and Savannah. Great-grandmother of Patrick, Elaina, Gabriel, Blaise, Lawrence, Raphael, Sebastian, Carter, Claire, Mason, and Thomas. Sister of Lou (Carole) Lauber and the late Loraine Biava. Sister-in-law of Jim Kemper. Died May 26th, 2019. Age 93. Visitation Thursday, May 30th from 9:00 - 10:00AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 5527 Cheviot Rd. (near North Bend Rd.) followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM at St. James Church (White Oak). Memorial contributions may be made to Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown Employee Fund. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 29, 2019