Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Helen Kendall

Helen Kendall Obituary
Helen Perry Kendall, 86, peacefully passed away on October 8, 2019 with her loving husband of 58 years holding her hand and her family by her side. Born in West Orange, New Jersey, she was the daughter of William Edward Perry and Helen Walsh Perry. Helen graduated from Seton Hall College with a degree in Psychology. Helen was devout to her faith and belonged to Christ the King Catholic Church in Lexington, Kentucky. She enjoyed her family, tennis and being actively involved in politics. Memories of Helen include her love and devotion to her children, late night gourmet meals, compassion for others and her passionate opinions, which made for lively conversations. Helen leaves her loving husband, Ken, and children, Larry (Kathy), Edward (Allison) and Tony. Her grandchildren, Alexander, Mackenzie, Andrew, Casey, Joe, Ted, Ellen, Braden and Ben will also fondly remember her. She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Helen Marie Kendall. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at noon in the Chapel at Madonna Manor, 2344 Amsterdam Road, Villa Hills, Kentucky 41017. Mass and internment in Spring Lake, New Jersey on October 21, 2019. Memorial donations may be made to her grandson's special needs school, The Learning Tree, 5451 Able Court, Mobile, Alabama 36693 or Hospice Care of St. Elizabeth, 483 South Loop Road, Edgewood, Kentucky 41017. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
