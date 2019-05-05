|
|
Helen (Holovnichy) Khan
Cincinnati - 9/23/1931 ~ 4/29/2019
Helen was born to Yakim and Natalia Holovnichy In Freedom, Ohio who immigrated from Kiev in the Ukraine. Helen is survived by her older sister, Olga Lichi ( daughters Anita (and Paul Douglas) Children Jon and Megan McTernan Douglas, Josie, Mac), Tatina Douglas Whitmarsh (Brian Whitmarsh, Natalia, Elliana: and great grandchildren) , Ruth and Brian Peters ( Stephanie Powell & Kristina Powell Nastari, Michael Nastari, Fionna Nastari), Karla and Jerry Douglas ( Jordan, James, Janaye) and Helen's younger sister Polly Stultz (sons, Eric & Kevon), and Helen's only son, Feroun (Jenny) Khan ( Max and Elyse).
Helen had a tight knit family and enjoyed the Lichi family reunions every other summer in Ohio.
Helen had a creative and sharp eye for color and special design. She loved to sew and knew all her fabrics by just feeling them. She could alter a dress overnight by sight and have it ready the next day for someone. By that, she merged into interior design for over the next 50 years and helped many households create a cozy home as well as businesses and government agencies.
Helen loved to garden and eat good healthy food and she took great pride in canning her homegrown fruits and vegetables. She also made a very good fruit pie- black raspberry for sure. And Cherry too.
As a self-sufficient woman, she could fix almost anything in her house and she gave the same helpful advice to her friends who needed help in that department. Helen was a very frugal, structured and regimented person and that helped and lead her into accounting which enriched the success of her interior design business.
Helen's greatest love was the Church and the Lord. She built her life around devotion to her church community and revolved around its dedication and activities. She often prayed for others with friends. Helen was a very colorful individual and always had something interesting to say. The successes of her life were built on strong faith and consistency and that made her a very lucky woman. May God keep you and Rest In Peace, Helen, with Love from your whole family.
Services are Thursday, May 9, 2019 12:00 Noon at The Avance Funeral Home and Crematory in Fairfield followed by Burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019