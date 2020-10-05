Helen Kuhlman
Springdale - (Hershberger). Beloved wife of the late Theodore Kuhlman. Devoted mother of Carol (the late Harold) Walters. Loving grandmother of Julie and Andrew (Charity). Great grandmother of Riley and Aubrey. Dear sister of the late Betty Runge and the late Floyd Hershberger. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Helen was a long time member of Advent Lutheran Church in Penn Hills, PA. After moving to Cincinnati, she joined John Wesley United Methodist Church. Having worked as a bookkeeper for more than 35 years, Helen enjoyed retirement by spending many hours knitting blankets for family members and children in need. Helen passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 96 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to John Wesley UMC, 1927 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com