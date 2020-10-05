1/1
Helen Kuhlman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Kuhlman

Springdale - (Hershberger). Beloved wife of the late Theodore Kuhlman. Devoted mother of Carol (the late Harold) Walters. Loving grandmother of Julie and Andrew (Charity). Great grandmother of Riley and Aubrey. Dear sister of the late Betty Runge and the late Floyd Hershberger. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Helen was a long time member of Advent Lutheran Church in Penn Hills, PA. After moving to Cincinnati, she joined John Wesley United Methodist Church. Having worked as a bookkeeper for more than 35 years, Helen enjoyed retirement by spending many hours knitting blankets for family members and children in need. Helen passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 96 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to John Wesley UMC, 1927 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240. Condolences to vorhisandryan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved