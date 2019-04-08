|
Helen L. Hermesch
Cincinnati - (nee Schroer) beloved wife of the late Frank Hermesch, loving mother of Pam (Jerry) Lampe and Bill (Sandi) Hermesch, dear grandmother of Melissa (Chris) Wasson, Kim (Kevin) McCord, John (Suzi) Lampe, Mike (Ann) Hermesch and great-grandmother of Maggie, Caleb, Kaitlyn, Hannah, Logan, Xavier, Easton, Audrey, Preston and Evelyn, dear sister of late Ruth Schroer and Alice Paff. Passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the age of 99. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 10AM until time of service 11AM. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019