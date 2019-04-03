|
Helen L. Roundtree
Delhi - (nee Witt) beloved wife of 43 years to MC Roundtree, loving mother of Nicholas Radel and Ella "Marti" Radel, dear grandmother of Jimmi (Mike) Riga and Greg Brown III, great-grandmother of Allie and Katie Eshman and Gregory Brown IV, dear aunt of Nicole Simpkins. Passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Age 83. Visitation will be Friday, April 5th 5-8PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral service will be Saturday 10AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019