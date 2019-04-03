Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Roundtree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Roundtree

Obituary Condolences

Helen L. Roundtree Obituary
Helen L. Roundtree

Delhi - (nee Witt) beloved wife of 43 years to MC Roundtree, loving mother of Nicholas Radel and Ella "Marti" Radel, dear grandmother of Jimmi (Mike) Riga and Greg Brown III, great-grandmother of Allie and Katie Eshman and Gregory Brown IV, dear aunt of Nicole Simpkins. Passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Age 83. Visitation will be Friday, April 5th 5-8PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike. Funeral service will be Saturday 10AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the or .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now