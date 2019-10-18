|
|
Helen Liu
Cincinnati - LIU, HELEN HOUNG. Beloved wife of the late Ching Shau Liu. Loving mother of Jean (Pete Behmke) Liu, Tien (Louis) Frank, YiYi (Doug Fawley) Liu. Devoted grandmother of Gina, Tori, Sam, Zack, and Thomas. Cherished sister of Jack
Liu. Passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 83. Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until time of service 2:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, (513-853-1035);Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019