Helen M. Rogers
Cincinnati - Helen M. Rogers (nee Kramer), Loving wife of the late Eugene B. Rogers. Beloved mother of Marie Garvey (Tim), Lynn Rogers (Stuart Donovan), Alice Rumpke (Alan), and the late Steven Rogers (Tina Rogers Gipson). Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 11. Died Wednesday, October 16th, 2019. Age 88. Visitation Mon. Oct. 21st from 5PM-7PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd. (45247). Mass of Christian Burial Tue. Oct. 22nd, at 11AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019