Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
8815 East Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Good Shepherd Church
8815 East Kemper Road
Cincinnati, OH
Helen Mae Marino Obituary
Helen Mae Marino

Cincinnati - July 22, 1924 - March 06, 2019

Helen Mae Marino (née Winterman) passed away on March 06, 2019 surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Peter Thomas, and she lovingly leaves behind her eight children: Susan (Joe), Sharon (Wayne), Gail (Dan), Peter (Kim), Donna (Steve), Cindy (Gene), Joanne (Tim), and Nancy (Mike); 18 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

Helen married the love of her life, Peter, in 1948. The couple settled in Montgomery, where they raised their 8 children. Throughout her life, Helen was a dedicated wife and mother. She enjoyed traveling with her family and friends, and she especially loved spending the cold Cincinnati winter months down in Florida with Peter. She was also very proud of the family she raised and fond of the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on March 13, 2019 from 11:00 am -12:00 pm at Good Shepherd Church, 8815 East Kemper Road, Cincinnati. Mass at 12:00pm and Interment to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

If desired, donations celebrating Helen's life may be made to a .

www.moorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
