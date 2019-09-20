|
Helen Magdalena Koch
Mesa,AZ - Helen Magdalena Koch, 102 passed away on 9/12/19 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born in Cincinnati on May 5 1917 and graduated from Withrow High School in 1935. She worked as a secretary for almost fifty years. Helen was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church and the Kolping Singing Society. She enjoyed music, travel and reading. She will be missed by her nieces; Jane Ellen, Deanna, Sherri, Lori, Judy, Linda, Bonnie, Lisa, Beth, and Tina, nephews; David and Glen. Visitation Monday Sept 23 from 9 AM until time of service at 10 AM in the Cedars of Lebanon Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery. Guestbook at www.clepperkelsch.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019