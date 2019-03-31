|
Helen Marie Graham Krause
- - Marie Krause was born 27 April 1924 in Roanoke, Virginia, and died 15 November 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Her husband, Dr. Manfred E. Krause, a local orthopedic surgeon, died in 2001.
She was graduated from South Point High School in Ironton, Ohio, in 1942 and attended nursing school at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, where she earned her R.N. degree. In the late 1950s, she pursued a master's degree in psychiatric nursing from Washington University in St. Louis while teaching psychiatry to undergraduate nursing students enrolled there. A lifelong believer in education for women, she also loved reading and sewing.
She is survived by her three children: Jacque (Ludo) Wurfbain, Lisa-Marie (Michael) Lerner, and Graham (Andi) Krause; her four grandchildren: Rory Wurfbain, Abby (Nimrod) Lerner Yeini, Marilyn Lerner, and Noah Krause; and her two great grandchildren: Aaron Yeini and Benjamin Yeini.
A memorial service will be held for her at the Phoenix Club in Cincinnati on 27 April 2019 from 2 to 5 P.M. Please call (714) 894-9080 if you plan to attend.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019