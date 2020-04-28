Services
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
Visitation
Friday, May 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
Funeral service
Friday, May 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
Helen Mary Huckaby Obituary
Helen Mary Huckaby

Cincinnati - Beloved mother of Carole Douglas; grandmother of Adam Chad Douglas of Cincinnati, Aaron (Annie) Todd Douglas, Chicago, IL. and Aric Jason Douglas of Cincinnati; mother-in-law of John Rochester; sister-in-law of Walter Huckaby; loved by four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 1 at Renfro Funeral Chapel, 647 Forest Ave. Funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment, Crown Hill Memorial Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Remember
