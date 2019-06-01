|
Helen Matzonkai
Villa Hills - Helen Matzonkai, 98, of Villa Hills, formerly of Connecticut, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Brookdale Edgewood. She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Connecticut. Helen was a true homemaker who loved to bake and always had a dessert on hand. She also loved playing pinochle with her girlfriends every week and watching her shows: Columbo, Murder She Wrote and Perry Mason and Helen always enjoyed her annual trips, with her friends, to see Broadway plays in New York. Survivors include her daughters, Nancy Staurovsky of Villa Hills, Kathy (David) Radomski of Fairfield, CT; son, William (Jane) Matzonkai of Palm Coast, FL; 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Ronald A. Staurovsky and brothers, John Corba, John "Jake" Judichak and William Chorba. Visitation is on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM all in St. Pius X Church, 348 Dudley Rd, Edgewood, KY 41017. Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorials, in honor of her great granddaughter, are suggested to Rett Syndrome Research Trust, 67 Under Cliff Road, Trumbull, CT 06611. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 1 to June 2, 2019