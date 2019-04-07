|
Helen Maxfield
Madeira - Maxfield, Helen Sarah (nee Biehler), beloved wife of the late Eugene Walter Maxfield, loving mother of the late William (Jane) Maxfield and Jim (Donna) Maxfield, devoted grandmother of Sara (John) Meyer, Michael (Laura) Maxfield and Hunter Maxfield. Great-grandmother of Moxon Eugene Maxfield. Passed April 3, 2019, age 99, formerly of Madeira. Services will be 2PM, Friday April 12, 2019, Evans Funeral Home, Milford with visitation from 1PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul UMC Madeira or . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019