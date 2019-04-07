Services
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH
View Map
Madeira - Maxfield, Helen Sarah (nee Biehler), beloved wife of the late Eugene Walter Maxfield, loving mother of the late William (Jane) Maxfield and Jim (Donna) Maxfield, devoted grandmother of Sara (John) Meyer, Michael (Laura) Maxfield and Hunter Maxfield. Great-grandmother of Moxon Eugene Maxfield. Passed April 3, 2019, age 99, formerly of Madeira. Services will be 2PM, Friday April 12, 2019, Evans Funeral Home, Milford with visitation from 1PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul UMC Madeira or . www.evansfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
