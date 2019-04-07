Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Following Services
Helen McGraw Fisk Obituary
Helen McGraw Fisk

Independence - Helen McGraw Fisk, age 96, of Independence, KY passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at her residence. She was a homemaker and formerly worked as a L.P.N. Helen enjoyed reading, shopping, and spending time with her family. Her husband, George Fisk, and son, Jeff Fisk, preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Rodney Fisk (Pam), daughter-in-law, Sue Fisk; siblings, James McGraw and Janet Lillard; grandchildren, Kimberly Reed (Bill), J. Beaumont Fisk, Casey Fisk (Jessica), and Elley Lee (Bronson); and eight great grandchildren. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon with funeral services immediately following at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass, 51 Cavalier Blvd., Suite 200, Florence, KY 41042. For directions, to order flowers or a video tribute, or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 7, 2019
