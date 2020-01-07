|
|
Helen O.S.F. Eckrich, Sr.
Oldenburg - Age 90 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana. Survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Margaret (Nee: Farren) and Matthew Eckrich and brothers Matthew and Thomas Eckrich. She taught at schools in Indiana and Ohio including St. Anthony's in Dayton. Visitation is Friday, January 10th, from 1 - 3- p.m. at the convent. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, Oldenburg, Indiana, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences and complete obituary go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020