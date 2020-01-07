Services
Weigel Funeral Home - Batesville
151 W. George St. P.O. Box 36
Batesville, IN 47006
(812) 934-3201
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
the convent
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
the convent
Helen O.s.f. Eckrich Sr.

Helen O.s.f. Eckrich Sr. Obituary
Helen O.S.F. Eckrich, Sr.

Oldenburg - Age 90 of the Srs. of St. Francis in Oldenburg, Indiana. Survived by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Margaret (Nee: Farren) and Matthew Eckrich and brothers Matthew and Thomas Eckrich. She taught at schools in Indiana and Ohio including St. Anthony's in Dayton. Visitation is Friday, January 10th, from 1 - 3- p.m. at the convent. Funeral services follow at 3 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Srs. of St. Francis, Oldenburg, Indiana, 47036 (www.OldenburgFranciscans.org). For online condolences and complete obituary go to www.weigelfh.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
