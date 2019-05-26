|
Helen Rohe
Cincinnati - Helen (Nee: Sprang) Rohe beloved wife of the late Earl F. Rohe. Loving mother of Sharon (Ken) Gold, Den (Barb) Rowe, Karen (Don) Metz and Eric (Barb) Rowe. Dear sister of Albert Sprang. Devoted grandmother of nine and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Funeral services were held on May 5th at St. Vincent DePaul Church. If so desired memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Childrens Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, 45201-5202. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019