Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Rohe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Rohe

Obituary Condolences

Helen Rohe Obituary
Helen Rohe

- - Helen Rohe (Nee: Sprang) beloved wife of the late Earl F. Rohe. Loving mother of Sharon (Ken) Gold, Den (Barb) Rohe, Karen (Don) Metz and Eric (Barb) Rohe. Devoted grandmother of nine with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Passed away on Friday May 3, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Funeral Mass was held on May 5th at St. Vincent de Paul Church. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Childrens Medical Center, P.O. Box 5202, 45201-5202. Radel Funeral Home, 451-8800 serving the family. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now