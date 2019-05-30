|
|
Helen Ross (nee Barrett)
Cincinnati - loving wife of the late Mel Alley, Joe Darrow and Robert Ross, step mother of Robert Ross and Ellen Owens, also survived by several nieces and nephews and many other family members. Helen passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., 45224 on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 930 AM until service at 1030 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 30, 2019