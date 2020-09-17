Helen Ruch
Fairfield - Helen J. Ruch age 91 passed away Wednesday September 16, 2020. She was born December 16, 1928 in Bonnie Blue, VA to the late William and Clara (nee Pike) Hunley. Helen was a loving mother of John (Barbara), James (Georgia), Juanita Grinter (Allen), and Patty Breitenbach (Steve). She was a loving grandmother of Stephanie Fritsch, Christine Corcoran, Deborah Ramsey, Brian Ruch, Karen Walker, and Rena Ruch. Helen was also preceded in death by her husband John W. Ruch, son Robert Ruch, and grandson Robert Ruch. Visitation at Freedom Church 3755 Cornell Rd Sharonville 45241 Saturday September 19, 2020 from 10AM until the time of the funeral service at 11AM with Pastor Gregory Walker officiating. Burial to follow in Baltimore Pike Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 masks will be required.