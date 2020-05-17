Helen Sievers
Ft. Wright - Helen A. Sievers, 90, of Ft. Wright, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Cincinnati. Helen enjoyed traveling and was a volunteer at her church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hermann and Johanna Meyer Sievers. Survivors include, many cousins and good friends. Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus, the services will be private. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Ft. Wright - Helen A. Sievers, 90, of Ft. Wright, passed away Sunday May 17, 2020 at Madonna Manor in Villa Hills. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Church in Cincinnati. Helen enjoyed traveling and was a volunteer at her church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hermann and Johanna Meyer Sievers. Survivors include, many cousins and good friends. Due to the Covid-19 Corona Virus, the services will be private. Interment at Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright. Memorials are suggested to the charity of choice. MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, COVINGTON is serving the family. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 17 to May 18, 2020.