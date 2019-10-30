|
|
Helen Singer
Brilliant - Helen Joanne "Josie" (nee: Martin) Singer, 83, of Brilliant, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Joanne was a homemaker, liked to sew, and play the piano. She loved her family and all her grandchildren dearly. She had also been a Girl Scout leader. Joanne was born June 11, 1936, in Mount Pleasant, OH, to Julius and Helen (nee: Jeffries) Martin. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, John Edwin Martin. Joanne is survived by her loving Husband of 66 years, William H. "Bill" Singer, Daughters, Helen (Louis) Hlebiczki, Ella (Bill) Breslove; Sons, William Eric (Sarah) Singer, Kurt A. Singer; Grandchildren, Louis (Heather) Hlebiczki, Elena (Ryan) McSwane, Nadia (Adam) Osterbrock, Alexa (Morgan) Baudendistel, Katrina (Lucas Nare, Fiance) Hlebiczki, Willaim "Yasha" Breslove, Andrew James "Drew" Singer, Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Joshua) Nicholes; Great Grandchildren, Haley, Kaleb, Kyla, Vernon, Adalyn,Gretchen, Malynn, Briley, Katarina, Josephine, and Karaline; Sister, Rebecca Jane (John, Deceased) Wojchowski and Sister-in-Law, Kay Martin. Visitation: 9:30 am to 11:00 am, Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. Thomas Church, Fort Thomas. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am at St. Thomas Church. Burial will take place in the St. Stephen Cemetery, Fort Thomas, Kentucky. Rev. Ross Kelsch will officiate the funeral services. Memorials are suggested to the Shriner's Burns Institute, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229 or St. Agnes Parish, 204 St. Clair Ave, Mingo Junction, OH 43938. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp & Erschell Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019