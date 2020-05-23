Helen Speakes
Elsmere - Helen J. Speakes (nee. Rhodes), 90, of Elsmere, passed away on Thursday, May 21st at Woodcrest Manor, Elsmere. She was a retired Payroll Clerk with H.J. Scheirich Company. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Virgil Speakes. Helen is survived by her daughter, Sandy (Mark) Hasson; grandsons, Mark (Stephanie) Hasson Jr. & Joshua (Amy) Hasson; granddaughter, Heather (Collin) Browning, 6 great grandchildren, Emmaline, Gabriella, Savannah & Collier Browning, Harper & Sawyer Hasson; sisters, Dorothy Robertin & Barbara Shain and brother, Jerry Rhodes. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m., with a Funeral Ceremony to follow at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 27th at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Ft. Thomas. Helen will be laid to rest at Bardstown Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com.






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
