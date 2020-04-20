Services
Meyer & Geiser Funeral Home
4989 Glenway Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 921-4144
Helen Trierweiler Obituary
Helen Trierweiler

Cincinnati - Trierweiler, Helen, (nee Partridge), devoted wife of the late Bernard Trierweiler, loving mother of Susan (William) Lennertz, Todd (Kathy Letner) Trierweiler, Donna (Dr. James) McCoy, Mark Trierweiler, Patricia (Brien) Griffin, cherished grandmother of Corey (Rhonda) Griffin, Cheryl (Sean) Trimpe, Laura Griffin, Nathan McCoy, Colleen McCoy, Mateo Lennertz. Cherished great grandmother of Elijah, Evelyn, and Estelle Trimpe. Dear sister of Ruth (the late Dr. Stanley) Keller, the late Robert (Carolyn, living) Partridge, Dorothy (Fred) Weber, Betty (Raymond, living) Brueggemeyer, Dr. Milton (Joy, living) Partridge, and Mary Ann (Howard) Osterkamp. Dear "Aunt Sis" of many nieces and nephews. Passed away early Saturday morning, April 18, 2020 at the age of 94. Services were held private for family. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Remembrances may be made to St. Teresa Education Fund, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238 or the Covedale Theater at Cincinnati Landmark Productions 4990 Glenway Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45238 www.meyergeiser.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020
