Helen Urlage
Covington, KY - Helen "Susie" R. Urlage, 95, of Covington, KY passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was a retired administrator at Picker International after 42 years of service. Susie was a member of Holy Cross Church, the 50 Plus Club at Holy Cross, Daughters of Isabella #161 of Covington, the St. Gemma and St. Gabriel Guild, the Young at Heart Club at Calvary Baptist Church and Be-concerned in Covington, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents: Stanley B. and Mary Urlage and siblings: Stanley H. Urlage, Margaret Urlage, Arthur Urlage, Charles Urlage and Bettejean Urlage. Susie is survived by her brother: Father Robert J. Urlage and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Latonia, KY 41015 on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Connley Brothers Funeral Home in Latonia, KY is serving the family. Interment: Mother of God Cemetery, Ft. Wright, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Diocesan Catholic Childrens Home, 75 Orphange Road, Ft. Mitchell, KY 41017. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at wwwconnleybrothersfuneralhome.com