Helen Weyer
Fort Thomas - Helen Mary Kues Weyer, 93, of Fort Thomas Ky. passed away Monday June 10th at St. Charles in Covington, Ky. surrounded by her family. She was born May 21, 1926 in Dayton, Ky. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Norbert G. Weyer, the loving daughter of the late Irene Hemmerle Kues and Herman Kues, and sister to the late Robert Kues. She is survived by her sister Margie Ludwig (Cliff), Sister in laws Jean Kues, Shirley Weyer, and Janet Bertsch (Ron). Helen was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, GiGi. She is survived by her children Terri Shields (Gary), Kathy Buechel (Ed), Patricia Weyer, Lisa Bowman, Gina Trentman (Dave), Norb Weyer (Barbara); her grandchildren, Jacob Mullikin, Danielle Trauth (Kevin), Matthew Shields (Jessica), Rachel Shields (David Hammons), Michael Shields (Ashleigh), Lauren Hungate (David), Michelle Atallah (Adam), Daniel Bowman, Erin Weyer, Austin Trentman, Emily Weyer, Alex Trentman, Elizabeth Weyer; her great grandchildren, Kyle Trauth, Carson Trauth, Grant Shields, Haleigh Shields, Noah Shields, Owen Shields, Opal Hammons, Otis Hammons, Eli Shields. Helen enjoyed word search puzzles, playing cards and loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed baking her chocolate chip cookies and zucchini bread as well as canning pickles. Helen was known for her warm smile, selfless way, and always giving to others. She was a member of St. Therese Church for many years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13th 4pm-8pm at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 S. Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, Ky. Mass of the Christian burial will be Friday, June 14th 12pm at St. Therese Church, Southgate, Ky. Memorials suggested to St. Charles Community 600 Farrell Dr. Covington Ky. 41011 or St. Therese Church 11 Temple Place, Southgate, Ky. A heartfelt thank you to all staff at St. Charles for the loving care that was given to our mother and for the comfort extended to our family. Special condolences and memories may be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 12, 2019