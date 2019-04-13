|
|
Helena Thrush
Columbus - Helena Rae (Neumark) Thrush, age 80, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, close to her grandchildren in Columbus, Ohio. Helena was born to Bert (Zuber) and Jack Neumark on June 11, 1938, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She grew up in Cincinnati and attended Woodward High School. After high school, she graduated from the University of Cincinnati, then earned her Masters in Education from Indiana University. Helena then spent her entire career working in Cincinnati as an elementary school counselor. She is survived by her loving sons - Tom (wife Tracey), Jeff, and Jack (wife Leah); her sister - Marcia (husband Jerry Schwartz); her niece and three nephews; and three grandchildren that she absolutely adored. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother Michael; and her husband of 51 years, James Thrush. As she requested, a private service will be held for her immediate family members, then she will be laid to rest in the Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio. A celebration of Helena's life will be held on April 16, 2019, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm, at Gwen Mooney Funeral Home in Spring Grove Cemetery (4521 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45232). Donations in Helena's memory may be made to .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 13, 2019