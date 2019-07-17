Helma Cholera



Crescent Springs - Helma Cholera, daughter to Leo and Maria, loving wife to Dr. Vinoo Cholera, and mother to Michael and Sheila, passed away in Madonna Manor Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitative Care Center on the morning of July 13, 2019, at the age of 85. She is survived by her two children and grandson, Tanner.



Helma was a WWII survivor from Germany, moved to England at the age of 18 to attend nursing school and then to Uganda, East Africa to start a family. During her 15 years in Jinja, Helma worked in the new medical clinic assisting her husband, started and ran a preschool, was a model for a local company, and was very active in local charities. She was on the local committee to meet and greet, then President Obote and his wife, and other local dignitaries. She loved car racing and was very active with the East African Safari running various checkpoints and organizing refreshments for the drivers. In 1974, after a military coup by Idi Amin, she and the family moved to The United States. and have lived in the Greater Cincinnati area ever since. Helma also survived the 1977 Beverly Hills Supper Club fire.



She will be greatly missed for her unique sense of humor, generosity towards others and love of animals. Helma's animals over the years included cats, turtles, doves, fish, a pet monkey named Mickey, and her beloved dogs Lotto, Cuddles, Lucky, Muffin and most recently, dear, departed Louie.



In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by a memorial contribution to the Kenton County Animal Shelter, 1020 Mary Laidley Dr. Covington, Ky. 1017.



Respects can be paid during Visitation and Memorial at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017 on Saturday, July 27th from 10:00am- 12pm, with a light repast at the house (directions to be provided). Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 17, 2019