Hendrik Suydam Sheffield
Scottsdale, AZ - Born January 6, 1931 in Cincinnati, OH. Rick died peacefully on December 25, 2019 at the age of 88 in the loving presence of his devoted daughters.
Rick attended Lotspeich Elementary School, graduated from Berkshire School, and served in the Korean War. He received a B.S. from Xavier University. He married Laura Louise Jacobs, also from Cincinnati, in 1959.
In 1991, Louise and Rick moved from Cincinnati to Incline Village, NV, and in 2001 to Scottsdale, AZ. Rick is survived by two daughters, Diane Sheffield (Larry Kulick) of Baja, Mexico and Susan Sheffield of Tahoe City,CA; a sister-in-law Betty Sheffield of Cincinnati; three nephews Sam Sheffield III of Cincinnati, Bill Sheffield of New Jersey, Charlie Sheffield of Cincinnati, and a niece Anne Sheffield Vanoy of Cincinnati.
He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel Sanford Sheffield, Sr. and Elizabeth Suydam Sheffield, and his brother Samuel Sheffield Jr., all of Cincinnati. There will be no service. He will have a headstone at Spring Grove Cemetery in the Sheffield plot.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020