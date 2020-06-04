Heni Bakst
Cincinnati - Heni (Feldman) Bakst passed away on June 2, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 83. Heni was the beloved wife of the late Robert Bakst, loving mother of Jeff Bakst, Jodi Bakst and the late Sandy Bakst, mother in law of Amy Bakst and Cor Rademaker, devoted grandmother of Jonna and Andrew Evans. Heni Bakst was truly one of a kind. She always brought a sparkle to a room with her captivating personality and her impeccable style. Throughout her many wonderful years she was a caring and devoted friend to many. She loved with her whole heart and her friends and family were blessed to have experienced her love. Heni loved to laugh, celebrate life, dance and be the center of attention. She took that energy and spirit and put it into her philanthropic endeavors. Heni raised significant funds for causes that were important to her including but not limited to City of Hope in support of cancer survivors and Hospice of Cincinnati. She was also a successful entrepreneur with her clothing and jewelry store, Pizzazz. Coco Chanel said, "before leaving the house, a lady should look in the mirror and remove one accessory." Heni Bakst, always known as one of the best dressed women in town, would add one. Heni Bakst was spirted, strong and a wonderful wife, mother and friend. In lieu of a memorial, or flowers, please send any donations to the Jewish Community Center of Cincinnati.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Cincinnati - Heni (Feldman) Bakst passed away on June 2, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 83. Heni was the beloved wife of the late Robert Bakst, loving mother of Jeff Bakst, Jodi Bakst and the late Sandy Bakst, mother in law of Amy Bakst and Cor Rademaker, devoted grandmother of Jonna and Andrew Evans. Heni Bakst was truly one of a kind. She always brought a sparkle to a room with her captivating personality and her impeccable style. Throughout her many wonderful years she was a caring and devoted friend to many. She loved with her whole heart and her friends and family were blessed to have experienced her love. Heni loved to laugh, celebrate life, dance and be the center of attention. She took that energy and spirit and put it into her philanthropic endeavors. Heni raised significant funds for causes that were important to her including but not limited to City of Hope in support of cancer survivors and Hospice of Cincinnati. She was also a successful entrepreneur with her clothing and jewelry store, Pizzazz. Coco Chanel said, "before leaving the house, a lady should look in the mirror and remove one accessory." Heni Bakst, always known as one of the best dressed women in town, would add one. Heni Bakst was spirted, strong and a wonderful wife, mother and friend. In lieu of a memorial, or flowers, please send any donations to the Jewish Community Center of Cincinnati.www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.